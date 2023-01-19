The season doesn't start for another six weeks, but nine Port Macquarie Basketball Association members have had the opportunity to learn from the best at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
The week-long event - held in Albury - has given Grace Collins and Keely Newton (under-14 girls), Ben Romer (under-14 boys), Sam Blain (under-18 boys) and Trelise Kirkby (under-18 girls) the chance to finetune their skills ahead of the 2023 season.
The five Dolphins players have received high-level coaching as they vie for a berth in their respective NSW state team divisions.
Joining them are three coaches - Nicole McMahon (under-16 girls), Deb Burghardt (under-18 girls) and Will Bowden (under-14 boys) - while Maddy Prowse is officiating.
"They're definitely getting that high-level coaching," Burghardt said.
"They're also playing at the completely next level above, but they've got access to the state's best coaches so it's brilliant for them.
"They had to go through selection trials to get here and were selected. The quality of games is next level."
Burghardt said the Hastings contingent was one of their strongest at the annual tournament.
"[Our representation down here] ebbs and flows and depends on the kids we have coming through and which age groups they're in," she said.
"We normally do have at least three or four down here so [this year] is probably a little bit up there.
"Trelise and Sam will be playing for Maitland next year, but they are Port Macquarie kids and went through the Port Macquarie junior system and are finishing their junior careers now."
The tournament wraps up on January 21.
