Police appeal for information following attempted armed robbery and shooting at Pappinbarra

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have released CCTV footage as they continue to investigate an alleged attempted armed robbery and shooting on the state's Mid North Coast last year.
Shortly after 6am on Sunday, October 9 2022, police were called to a rural property on Pappinbarra Road, Lower Pappinbarra, after reports of a number of gunshots being heard.
Police have been told several people were asleep at the property when they were woken by the sound of a gunshot.
One woman exited the home before she was threatened by an unknown man - armed with a shotgun and his face covered.
The man continued to threaten the woman before discharging a further round from the gun and fleeing the scene.
A dog was killed during the incident, however the woman was not physically injured.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District conducted initial inquiries, before the matter was referred to the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Gentian.
As inquiries continue, strike force investigators have released CCTV footage of a black hatchback vehicle seen driving in the nearby area a short time after the incident.
Anyone who may have information about this vehicle of interest, or who may have further information which could assist detectives is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Gentian investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
