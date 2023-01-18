Teenage opener Kyle Marron continued his rich vein of form with the bat as Macquarie Hotel moved into outright second position on the Two Rivers first grade cricket competition on January 14.
Marron's 85 led the way in their 69-run win over Nulla, but it's his energy that has impressed captain Josh Hyde the most.
Hyde admitted his team's cricket was becoming "stale" before Christmas, but the fresh-faced 16-year-old has provided the team with a boost.
"We've changed a few things up and bought a little bit of youth back into the side and it seems our energy is back and Kyle has taken the game ahead for us at the moment," Hyde said.
"He's coming off an 86 and an 85 in his last two innings in first grade and as a 16-year-old, that's pretty good cricket."
Despite registering their sixth win from eight starts, Hyde acknowledged his team still has some improvement left in them before they can reach the level of ladder-leaders Port City Magpies.
"This is the first year we've been under the radar a bit," Hyde said.
"It's usually been where we've been on top and a lot of teams have come for us, but Magpies have definitely got that name for themselves now.
"They've dismantled a few teams - including us - previously."
Hyde admitted their 102-run hammering at the hands of Magpies on December 10 could prove to be a blessing in disguise by the end of the season.
Macquarie had the ladder-leaders 3-12 before they "let them back into the contest" and had to chase 171.
Port City then rattled through Macquarie's batting order to bowl them out for 68.
"It was one of those lessons our boys needed to learn - to not be so reliant on certain individuals in our side," the captain said.
"I threw a few of them in the deep end with the ball and threw a few of them in the deep end with the bat so they could see what it's like in those situations.
"We took more out of that loss than any other loss we've had in the last 10 years."
