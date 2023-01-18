Port Macquarie News

Kyle Marron topscores with 85 in Macquarie Hotel's Two Rivers first grade cricket win over Nulla

By Paul Jobber
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teenage opener Kyle Marron continued his rich vein of form with the bat as Macquarie Hotel moved into outright second position on the Two Rivers first grade cricket competition on January 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.