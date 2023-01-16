JUST IN: Two of Greater Port Macquarie's favourite attractions have been named as finalists in the Australian Street Art Awards.
They are the Hello Koalas Sculptures Trail, which recently took out Gold in the NSW Tourism Awards, and the Big Koala at the Guulabaa Tourism Precinct in the Cowarra State Forest, west of Port Macquarie.
They are among nine public art installations from across NSW to make the shortlist.
The Australian Street Art Awards were established in 2018 to recognise destinations that are using outdoor art to attract visitors, boost their economy and engage their community.
"The awards provide a platform where trailblazing destinations - cities, regional towns and precincts - can be recognised for their contribution to both the world of street art and art tourism," awards director Liz Rivers said.
"Each of the communities acknowledged through these awards, have made their mark as a must-see destination for art lovers."
The Australian Street Art Awards were the tourism industry's first and, now, largest recognition program for excellence and innovation in art tourism.
Rigorous judging of submissions by tourism leaders, plus second-tier auditing and due diligence means each finalist's success has the credance of the tourism sector.
The finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
The Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail was established in 2014 by Margret Meagher, whose dream of a Big Koala was realised when Forestry announced plans to build a tourism and education precinct in the Cowarra State Forest.
Local artist Pauline Roods was commissioned to paint The Big Koala and local industrial artist John Belfield, from John's River, was commissioned to make the fibreglass sculpture.
Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in all 11 Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced during an online celebration of creativity on Friday, February 10.
