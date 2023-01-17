A Port Macquarie trio will appear on the world stage for the very first time when they head to Yokohama in November for the World Martial Arts Championships.
Jayu Martial Arts Academy students Joel Crook, Zac Stubbs and Lucy Flower all impressed at the regional, state and then national titles of the Australian Martial Arts Championships last year to book their spot on the plane to Japan.
Eleven-year-old Joel claimed a first position at regionals, while 11-year-old Zac finished second at nationals and nine-year-old Lucy finished first and third at regionals.
Lucy took up martial arts little more than a year ago, Zac took it up two and a half years ago and Joel is the longest-serving student having been practicing for the last six years.
"We had to qualify in two regional rounds, then go to state and then if you qualify in the top 10 at state you go to nationals," Joel said.
"If you qualify in the top five at nationals in any event you go to internationals which are Japan."
Lucy said she has enjoyed her first year in the sport.
"I just wanted to do something a bit different," she said.
Zac admitted there were no expectations of what results the trio may achieve - they're just looking forward to the experience.
"It doesn't really matter if we lose or not, it's just that we got to go to Japan which is good," he said.
Joel will compete in point and freestyle sparring, traditional forms and traditional weapons demonstrations while Zac will also compete in point and freestyle sparring and traditional forms.
Lucy will compete in the point and freestyle sparring divisions.
Instructor Annette Baker said the academy had previously qualified for the tournament for the last eight years, but financial constraints have prevented any other students from heading overseas.
She was excited that would change with their trip in November.
"Every year we've qualified, but no-one's taken it up so these guys are the first ones," she said.
Baker admitted martial arts continued to grow as a sport and was hopeful the exposure would prove beneficial long-term.
Fourteen years ago the academy started with two full-time instructors, but that has now grown to five.
"Then you have all the little satellite schools as well as the ones that are in school halls and not full-time," Baker said.
"You talk to some people and they have no idea there's martial arts in Port Macquarie. It's like a sub-culture people don't know about, but the population is growing.
"We work on every student individually; we don't expect everyone to be Bruce Lee but as long as they're improving and hitting goals, it's all you want."
