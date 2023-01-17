Port Macquarie News

Joel Crook, Zac Stubbs and Lucy Flower to compete at world martial arts titles in Japan

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:30pm, first published January 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Joel Crook, Zac Stubbs and Lucy Flower. Picture by Paul Jobber

A Port Macquarie trio will appear on the world stage for the very first time when they head to Yokohama in November for the World Martial Arts Championships.

