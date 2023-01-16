Port Macquarie News

Leslie Williams 'overwhelmed' by the community's support following the death of her husband Don Williams

By Newsroom
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:51pm, first published January 16 2023 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A recent photo of the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and her late husband, Don. Picture supplied by Mrs Williams' office

Port Macquaire MP Leslie Williams has thanked the community for their support following the death of her husband, Don, on December 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.