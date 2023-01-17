Volunteers from Marine Rescue Port Macquarie have had a busy time out on the water.
During the summer holidays, they have been called to at least one rescue a day.
Despite this, Unit Commander Greg Davies said everyone has been well-behaved while out on the water.
"It's been busy out on the water," he said. "We have had between 30 and 40 boats go out and register with Marine Rescue each day."
Mr Davies said the majority of calls for assistance have been in the river and not out at sea.
"We have had at least one rescue each day over the summer holidays so far," he said.
"These have generally been small instances of people running out of fuel, not keeping their boat's service up to date and flat batteries."
With holidaymakers and locals making the most of the recent good weather and getting out on the water in their boat or on Jet Skis, Mr Davies has praised people for registering with Marine Rescue and following the rules.
"Everyone has been pretty good and has been safe while out on the water. People being well behaved and courteous to each other does make a difference," he said.
Marine Rescue volunteers are expecting water activity to pick-up again on Australia Day, January 26.
"On Australia Day we are expecting more people to be out on the water, especially with the good weather that we have had recently," Mr Davies said.
"We'll be out there and will be ready to step in if there's an emergency or a rescue."
Mr Davies said it's Marine Rescue's job to help people out when they run into trouble on the water.
"They've been simple jobs, but being able to help people out when they get into these situations is what we're here for," he said.
Marine Rescue urges all boaters to log on using the Marine Rescue app or on their marine radios using VHF Channel 16 if they are heading out on the water.
