Wauchope Blues will create an extra page in the club's history books when they field their first-ever team in the North Coast Women's Premiership in 2023.
The Blues are set to take the place of 2022 runners-up Long Flat Dragonettes when the competition kicks off in April.
President Aaron Ison said it was an exciting development for the Blues after a meeting was held with a number of players.
"We decided on the back of some discussions with some of the players that were unable to play where they normally do that it was in the best interests of the girls to enter a team," he said.
"We thought it was a good opportunity."
Wauchope previously had decided not to field a team due to a belief there would be insufficient player numbers, but the Dragonettes' withdrawal provided a chance to join the competition.
"I've never been against [fielding a team], but I felt like previously we would have taken numbers from other clubs," Ison said.
Ison admitted there has been a "fair bit of traction" since the news filtered through on social media last week.
"We can see women's rugby league developing and growing so we're happy to be involved," he said.
The Blues ability to field a team in the 2023 campaign will make for a slightly longer day at Lank Bain Sporting Complex when the women's tackle and Group 3 rugby league fixture lists collide.
But Ison is happy for it to be that way.
"It does create a bit more work for the volunteers (on game day), but we're looking forward to it," he said.
