Delivery truck driver and family of six involved in collision on Ocean Drive north of Lake Cathie

By Sue Stephenson and Paul Jobber
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:44pm
A delivery van driver has multiple fractures while six other people have been treated, following a two-vehicle accident on Ocean Drive north of Lake Cathie.

