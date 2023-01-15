A delivery van driver has multiple fractures while six other people have been treated, following a two-vehicle accident on Ocean Drive north of Lake Cathie.
The Woolworths home delivery van and a Toyota Prado collided around 2pm on Sunday, January 15.
Police say the Prado was being driven by a 26-year-old woman. A 33-year-old man and four children aged between four and 10-years-old, were her passengers.
The vehicle reportedly rolled after the collision. Its occupants did not appear to be injured but were taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for further treatment and observation.
The 37-year-old delivery van driver was trapped for a short time before being stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital with arm and leg fractures.
Police, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW and Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service attended the scene.
Traffic was banked up in both directions with drivers urged to turnaround and take the Pacific Highway or other roads.
One motorist said traffic was banked up for up to two-kilometres, as far back as Long Point Drive.
Ocean Drive was re-opened around 4pm.
Investigations into the cause of the accident are now underway.
