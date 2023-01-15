Port Macquarie News

April 29 kickoff for Group 3 Rugby League

By Mick McDonald
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:53pm, first published January 15 2023 - 11:25am
Port City players celebrate a try during their 2022 Group 3 rugby league grand final victory over Old Bar. Picture by Kurt Polock/Lighthouse Sports Photography

Premiers Port City will meet Port Macquarie in an opening-round blockbuster when the 2023 Group 3 rugby league competition kicks off on April 29-30.

