Time goes quickly in the off-season.
Hastings Valley Vikings are once again back on the tools - 136 days after a heartstopping 36-34 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union first grade grand final victory over Port Macquarie Pirates.
The Vikings are already plotting another tilt at premiership glory with Lyndon Gale set to step up from captain to coach the side in 2023.
A few familiar faces were missing when the club returned to the training field on January 10, but they have depth with last year's reserve grade side missing their first grand final in nearly a decade.
And while the Vikings first grade side know what works, Gale admitted the focus was on keeping their pre-season training program as fresh as possible.
"You're always looking for different stuff to do just to mix it up; it's about getting that base fitness and keeping it interesting for the boys," he said.
"We don't try to stick to the same thing all the time, especially during pre-season, [but] we'll be back to formalities and how we like to play footy getting closer to trials."
Gale has welcomed the elevation to the coaches role after Hamish Mccormack stepped aside following last year's premiership success.
"I get to put my spin on things on where I think we can improve and what I see as well, so it's nice to take that little bit more responsibility on," he said.
"Anyone that knows me knows I like to be in control of a lot of stuff that I do."
Tom Hetherington has been in the green and black of the Vikings since he joined the club in 2006 so he has also seen plenty of successes over the years.
He will coach the club's reserve grade side in 2023 along with David Tunstead and Brent Horan.
They're still hurting from missing last year's grand final and are focused on going two steps further this season.
"We want to make the grand final this year and go two steps better," Hetherington said.
But first things are first - they know all the hard work starts in the months before the competition kicks off.
"Fitness cost us in the semis in the end, but we've got little steps to take all the way through and then see how we go," Hetherington said.
Both Gale and Hetherington both agree that the focus is originally to make the finals and then reassess from there.
"It's always the same... you've got to take small steps," Gale said.
"You always want to play finals and then from there you want to host a major semi-final and from there you want to host a grand final and eventually win it.
"It's those little goals along the way that get us started and then we start to open them up a bit more when we get a bit more into [the season]."
The Vikings will continue their pre-season training sessions at the top field at MacKillop College on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6pm until February 16 when they will move back to Oxley Oval.
