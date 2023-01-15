Port Macquarie News

Lyndon Gale and Tom Hetherington announced as Hastings Valley Vikings 2023 coaches

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:49pm, first published January 15 2023 - 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyndon Gale (left) will coach Hastings Valley Vikings first grade while Tom Hethington (right) will coach reserve grade in 2023. Picture by Paul Jobber

Time goes quickly in the off-season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.