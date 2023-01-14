Port Macquarie News

Drivers warned of delays and size limits during essential work on Thone River Bridge

By Newsroom
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:44pm, first published January 15 2023 - 10:00am
The location of the Thone River Bridge, west of Wauchope

Essential maintenance on the Thone River Bridge at Bagnoo will begin on Monday, January 16, with Oxley Highway drivers advised to expect delays until late June.

