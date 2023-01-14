Anglers and supporters have celebrated the success of the 39th Golden Lure tournament.
More than 200 people gathered for a presentation function at Panthers Port Macquarie on Saturday, January 14.
The celebration included a meal, award presentations and charity auctions.
Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club life member Janeck Kaczorowski said the 2023 tournament was very successful with great numbers considering the financial climate and fuel prices.
The tournament, from January 6 to January 14, attracted 43 boats and about 200 anglers.
The sail past on Saturday, January 7 was popular with more than 50 spectators watching the boats at Lady Nelson Wharf.
The tournament took place in waters from Laurieton to South West Rocks. Each boat was required to start and finish in Port Macquarie.
The main catches included blue marlin, striped marlin, black marlin, wahoo, dolphin fish and yellowfin tuna.
"The fishing was great with a variety of fish in all different areas," Kaczorowski said.
The 39th Golden Lure had two days of tournament delays due to the weather but fishing conditions improved as the week went on.
"We had some glorious conditions on Thursday and Friday to the joy of the fleet," Kaczorowski said.
More than 200 fish were tagged and released.
The prize for the heaviest marlin, over 150 kilograms, wasn't won in 2023. The biggest marlin weighed in came to 144.7kg.
The tournament brings a significant economic benefit to Port Macquarie.
Kaczorowski said the spend added up pretty quickly as the tournament attracted about 200 anglers, and their family and friends.
"It's a great showpiece for Port Macquarie," he said.
"It's great fishing and a great place to be this time of the year. Everyone is keen to come back again next year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.