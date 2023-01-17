In bad news for seagulls, that great Aussie summer staple, the hot chip, is still in short supply.
There is less choice in Port Macquarie's supermarket freezers and local takeaways are struggling to source supplies, as the worldwide shortage of frozen potato products continues.
Some potato varieties are better suited to hot chips than others.
Potatoes used for chips and other processed potato products are in tight supply due to ongoing wet weather in Australia's chip potato growing regions.
The pandemic and extreme weather are to blame on a global scale.
Owner of Lighthouse Beach Takeaway Brad Launt said at one stage he had to buy frozen chips from Belgium.
"Fortunately, we're back to using Australian-made chips again," he said.
Mr Launt said he's had to pass on one price rise to customers: "but the cost of [our supplies] has gone up at least five times, for [potato] scallops, too."
Customers' appetite for hot chips remains strong.
Asty's JR owner Marcus Wei said their chip suppliers had shortages and that had an impact.
The Shelly Beach takeaway business absorbed the extra cost until the margins became too short.
Then Asty's JR was faced with a choice - reduce hot chip portion sizes or bump up the price to customers. Hot chip prices rose in mid-December.
"We don't enjoy putting prices up, but the majority of customers have been understanding about it, because it has happened to everyone," Mr Wei said.
"Unfortunately, we don't know when it's going to change."
Shoppers have fewer frozen chip choices at supermarkets due to supply issues.
The Hastings Co-op's four supermarkets don't have any purchase limits on frozen chips at this stage.
Hastings Co-op IGA + Liquor divisional manager Darren Partridge said customers may not be able to buy the brand of frozen chips they were used to but they tried to have an option there at any given time.
Shoppers keen to buy fresh potatoes can breathe a sigh of relief.
Ken Little's Fruit and Veg sources the majority of its potatoes from Dorrigo and there is no supply shortage there.
Business owner Ken Little said potatoes generally had increased in price.
Meanwhile, he said potatoes used for frozen chips were in short supply as a lot were grown in rain-impacted areas of South Australia and Victoria.
