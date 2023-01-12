Port Macquarie News

Bonza Airlines granted Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority

Updated January 12 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:50pm
Bonza has been granted its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

