As Port Macquarie's population grows, so too does the number of cases being heard in Port Macquarie Local Court.
On Wednesday, January 11, there were 155 cases listed to be heard before Port Macquarie Local Court.
This is the highest number of cases I have seen being heard in one day since I started court reporting regularly around five months ago.
On any given Wednesday, which is usually a big list day for Port Macquarie Local Court, there are between 90 and 120 cases.
Registrar call-overs are held at Port Macquarie Local Court every Wednesday from 9am, prior to the Local Court Magistrate commencing sitting from 9.30am.
"The higher number of call over matters on Wednesday January 11 was not unexpected, given the court has just resumed sitting after the Christmas New Year break," a spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice said.
Port Macquarie Local Court shuts down over the Christmas and New Year period to avoid the inconvenience of people having to attend court on or around public holidays.
The decision was made by court staff on January 11 to use both the District Courtroom and the Local Courtroom to get through the high number of cases more quickly.
This enabled the registrar call-overs and the Magistrate sitting to operate at the same time.
Port Macquarie court registrar Neil Langstaff heard shorter matters and adjournments in one courtroom, while Magistrate Georgina Darcy dealt with sentencings and more complex cases in the other.
"This optimised the use of court resources, enabled timely completion of matters and resulted in significantly less wait times and inconvenience for court users and other people attending court," the spokesperson said.
There was some confusion among lawyers and the prosecution as everyone adapted to the process.
"I didn't realise there were two courtrooms this morning. It's very professional of court staff to run it like this," defence lawyer Matthew Lindeman said while in court.
Magistrate Darcy said, while explaining the process to defence lawyers and the prosecution, that court papers were being fed through the first courtroom and into the second.
"We decided to do it because there are 155 matters on the list for today." she said.
The original Port Macquarie Courthouse, located on Hay St, was built in 1869 by colonial architect James Barnet.
It was vacated in 1986 when the current courthouse was built on Murray Street.
The Port Macquarie Courthouse has two courtrooms, one for the District Court and one for Local Court cases.
Port Macquarie is served by a full-time Magistrate and a full time Registrar. In addition, a Magistrate from Kempsey assists with Port Macquarie matters four days a month, a Children's Court Magistrate sits at Port Macquarie two days a month, and the Court is served by a visiting Children's Court Registrar.
According to the Department of Communities and Justice, in 2021 Port Macquarie had 4937 finalised matters compared to 2316 matters in 2012.
A spokesperson from Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams' office said she is aware of the issue of the high workload at Port Macquarie Local Court and is looking into ways to improve the efficiency of the court.
NSW has 149 magistrates working in more than 150 court locations across the state and supported by more than 700 registry staff.
