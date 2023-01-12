Port Macquarie News

Activists block logging machines causing operations to pause at Lorne State Forest

Emily Walker
January 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Activists at the Lorne State Forest have caused logging operations to come to a halt after a tree platform blocking logging machines. Picture supplied

Activists have brought logging operations to a standstill at Lorne State Forest, with police being called to the scene.

