Health issues were the furthest thing from Mel Cockshutt's mind during her podium finish at the Federation University Road National Championships in Ballarat.
The Port Macquarie veteran finished with two gold medals and two bronze medals from four races on January 10 when she was part of a St Kilda Cycling Club women's team.
She originally met the other three team members through an online cycling platform at the start of the pandemic and has kept in touch.
Cockshutt last raced in 2018 on the Sunshine Coast before undiagnosed health problems which were later recognised as stomach parasites sidelined her for the best part of five years.
"It was fun to hurt again; I really enjoyed hurting again," Cockshutt said.
"When I was sick I couldn't move for ages if I did anything that was remotely too hard because my body just broke down. This time it was that normal feeling of exhausting yourself and loving it."
It's safe to say the competitive juices are now flowing after her success in the team criterion, team time trial, road race and individual time trials.
The team events were national championships while the time trial was a masters-only event.
Her first race in five years was enough for Cockshutt to now set her sights on competing at Ultraman 2024 in Noosa.
"I've started to get the itch again and it was a nice introduction because it was about coming down, having a good time, racing hard and seeing where I'm at," she said.
It was a far cry from the three years where even going for a run was proving difficult
"Every time I went for a run or did anything too hard my body was going acidic and the fatigue was ridiculous."
The break from competing did allow Cockshutt to shift her focus and ride in the annual Tour de Cure cycle event for the last three years, but she said that was a different type of "hurt".
"Tour de Cure is just riding your bike," she said.
"You don't have to ride it fast or train, you just get on your bike and ride and make sure you've got the distance in your legs."
While Ultraman in 2024 in Noosa is the ultimate goal, Cockshutt has pencilled in a five kilometre swim at the Coles Bay Triathlon in March.
Cockshutt will also take on the Treble Breakwall Buster as part of the Port Macquarie Running Festival in March.
"I'm feeling really good," she said.
