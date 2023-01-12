A man has been convicted and sentenced to two community corrections orders after he intimidated his sister and assaulted his brother-in-law.
Bradley John Sherry, 42, pleaded guilty to the charges of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on January 11.
Court documents show that in November 2022, Sherry and the two victims, who all live in Queensland, were in Port Macquarie preparing for their stepmother's funeral.
Between 8.30pm and 8.40pm on November 25, Sherry's brother-in-law asked him to be respectful after he had walked inside the house with dirty feet.
Sherry became agitated and an argument followed.
According to court documents, Sherry started yelling profanities then took off his glasses and threw down his phone "in preparation for a fight".
The 42-year-old said: "If you want to fight me, do it," before his brother-in-law punched him once to the face in fear for his safety.
Sherry became angry and punched back. His brother-in-law fell to the ground where Sherry proceeded to "punch him multiple times".
The police were called and arrived on scene around 9pm. An ambulance was also called for the victim who sustained a bleeding nose and split lip.
When police arrived, they observed the 42-year-old walking down the front steps of the house in an "erratic manner" before he told the officers, "I was the one that f****** punched him, cuff me".
The victim was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Sherry was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.
Sherry represented himself in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, January 11. He said he was sorry for his actions and that the incident shouldn't have happened.
Magistrate Darcy said Sherry had told police he "effectively asked the victim if he wanted to fight".
"You punched him multiple times while he was on the ground," she said.
"He did sustain an injury, which was a bleeding nose and split bottom lip."
Magistrate Darcy said the incident occurred following an "innocuous argument" and that it was "most unfortunate" it occurred while the victims and Sherry were preparing for a funeral.
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Sherry's pleas of guilty to both charges and his prior limited violence record, when handing down the sentence.
For the intimidation charge, Sherry has been convicted and sentenced to a community corrections order to be on good behaviour for 12 months.
He has also been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to a second community corrections order for a period of 18 months.
