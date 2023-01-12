Port Macquarie News

'Punched him multiple times': man sentenced for assaulting brother-in-law in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
January 12 2023 - 4:30pm
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file

A man has been convicted and sentenced to two community corrections orders after he intimidated his sister and assaulted his brother-in-law.

Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

