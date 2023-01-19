Port Macquarie News

Commemorating 50 years since the declaration to end Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:16pm, first published January 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Wauchope RSL president and Vietnam veteran Mal Butler looks at the many faces of those who died in the Vietnam War. Picture by Emily Walker

It was a night of camaraderie and remembrance at the Wauchope RSL when veterans gathered to commemorate 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.

