It was a night of camaraderie and remembrance at the Wauchope RSL when veterans gathered to commemorate 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Memorabilia, maps and newspapers commemorating the 523 servicemen, and seven Australian civilians, who lost their lives in the war, were spread out across the room for the guests.
Wauchope RSL president Mal Butler, who organised the evening, acknowledged those who served.
"We're here to commemorate the end of the Vietnam War and we're here to honour those people," he said
"Without people like them, we wouldn't be here."
Mr Butler served in Vietnam in 1966 with the Royal Australian engineers, who played a key role in the Cu Chi tunnels.
He later returned in 1971 as part of the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam (AATTV).
He had only been there for two months as an advisor for the South Vietnamese army when he was severely wounded.
As an advisor dressed in the South Vietnamese uniform, his identity as an Australian was hidden and he was kept unconscious for 13 days.
"[My family] had no idea if I was dead or alive," he said.
"I had two small children... it was terrible at the time."
The AATTV stayed in Vietnam after the 1st Australian Task Forces were withdrawn in 1972, with four members from the unit later awarded the Victoria Cross (VC).
It was on January 11, 1973, that the Governor-General issued a proclaimation to end Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Then, on January 27, 1973, the Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam was signed by representatives of the South Vietnamese communist forces, North Vietnam, South Vietnam, and the United States.
But members of AATTV remained in Vietnam for sometime afterwards.
Mr Butler took time to commemorate Peter Rock, owner of Rock Motorcycles and fellow Vietnam veteran.
Mr Rock who was part of the 8th Battalion, served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.
During an operation in the Long Hai area, Mr Rock's fellow soldier Douglas Hazell came into trouble.
"He trod on a mine, had both legs blown off, lost an eye, and had all sorts of shrapnel wounds throughout his body," said Mr Butler
"If he didn't get help within a few minutes, he would have been dead from loss of blood."
It was Mr Rock who asked for a bayonet to cut through the thick jungle and rescue Mr Hazell, who is now still alive today.
"Whether I saved him or not is contentious I suppose but I did what I could," said Mr Rock.
"My sections commander, Joe Danyluk, only died last October and he was shredded.
"His injuries were worse that Douglas."
The 8th Battalion were awarded with the South Vietnamese Meritorious Unit Commendation including Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation for its operations in Long Hai.
Mr Rock was one of three from the battalion to be individually awarded a Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star.
"I was fortunate because I went over on the ship... came over, came back," he said.
"I was only ever in one platoon, one section [and] there was a lot of continuity so I was really lucky."
Alongside the veterans gathered at the RSL were family members remembering those who had served, like Lyn Thomas who was attending on behalf of her late husband Dave Thomas.
The couple, who had been together since they were 16, had married just months before Mr Thomas had to leave for training.
The couple wrote to each other every day with Mrs Thomas still owning the over 300 letters she received from her husband.
"He didn't tell me a lot of things," Mrs Thomas said.
"He just talked about the nonsense and the camaraderie [and] he loved all the blokes."
Mr Thomas served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969 and was involved in the battle Coral-Balmoral.
"He did come back in the February of '69 and then we had a turbulent life from then on because of [the war]," Mrs Thomas said.
"We stuck together through thick and thin but there were some very hard times."
Mrs Thomas recalled the hardships that her husband endured after returning including the impacts of PTSD, negative public responses, and initial treatment of Vietnam veterans by the RSL.
But over time, conditions improved especially after the 1987 Australian Vietnam Forces Welcome Home parade in Sydney.
"Before that happened he'd not stayed connected with his mates," Mrs Thomas said.
"But from that welcome home parade, he connected back with them and stayed connected until the end.
"He got back on track himself just by seeking help and he changed."
Mr Thomas went on to help other veterans, particularly those trying to receive their pensions but later had to pull out after the work began to take its toll on him.
In 2017 at 71 years of age, Mr Thomas was diagnosed with leukemia and later passed away on May 30, 2018.
Mrs Thomas said it was important for family members of Vietnam veterans to attend events like this.
"It is really special," she said.
"I'm glad I've come along for him because... it would have been important for him to come to this."
The hardships faced by Vietnam veterans has left an ongoing legacy for future generations.
President of the Hastings Manning Macleay Vietnam Veterans Peacekeepers and Peacemakers Association Bill Wagner said attitudes towards the veterans have changed a lot since the end of the war.
"It's a hard thing to say but the older fellows didn't accept it as a war," he said.
"But over the years we've been accepted and we're looked up to now which is a big thing."
Vietnam veterans have been largely credited to helping create support systems for the ex-service community.
The Vietnam Veterans' Counselling Service (now known as Open Arms) was established by the Australian Government in 1982 but founded by veterans.
The organisation has gone onto be available to veterans of all conflicts, their families and other members of the ex-service community.
"When we came back from Vietnam, we virtually started a revolution," said Mr Wagner.
"It's not only for the Vietnam veterans- it rolls on now to all the other conflicts."
Now 50 years on since the end of Australia's involvement in the war, Mr Wagner said that there is still work to be done to help ex-servicemen.
"We've been fortunate in one way that we've opened up the doors for these other fellows to get help," Mr Wagner said.
"We've still got a long way to go."
