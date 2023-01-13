The Hatsatouris family name is connected to the Mid North Coast's rich cinematic history.
Port Macquarie resident George Hatsatouris' father and uncle owned the most well known theatres in the region.
George has fond memories of growing up and always having the "best seats" while watching films at the Ritz Theatre in Port Macquarie.
In 1923 the family leased Port Macquarie's Empire Theatre, which stood behind the St Clair's Retravision Store on Horton Street.
By 1929 the Hatsatouris family owned the Empire Theatre, the St Clair's Store and a house on Hay Street.
George's father Peter and uncle George built Port Macquarie's Ritz Theatre in 1937, Taree's Civic Theatre (completed in 1954) and the Laurieton Plaza in 1959 (in partnership with Bruce Longworth).
The Hatsatouris brothers owned a number of cinemas together in Port Macquarie, Walcha, West Kempsey, Taree and Laurieton.
The brothers also served on council; George in Taree and Peter, for 20 years as Port Macquarie's deputy mayor.
George (junior) was born in 1947 and first started attending Port Macquarie's Ritz Theatre as a baby. His mother parked his pram in the aisle.
He was popular in the 50s and 60s with his school friends, who used to be given free tickets to their favourite screenings.
"We used to sell tickets and we kept the best seats for ourselves and our friends," George said.
Saturdays were a major occasion for George and his siblings, as they used to dress up for an outing to the cinema.
"All the girls would have their hair in rollers ," he said.
George remembers jaffas and choc tops were the favourite movie snacks.
He said people would roll their jaffas down the timber stairs of the Ritz Theatre for a bit of fun.
The old cinemas used to have "love seats", which were double seats designed for couples to snuggle up while watching a film.
"They were very popular," George said.
It was a sad day when George's family had to sell a number of cinemas on the Mid North Coast, including West Kempsey and Walcha, due to the invention of television and its resulting popularity.
"We almost went bankrupt because no one was going to the movies," he said.
According to 1929 Port Macquarie News articles, it was a travelling company that first brought talkies (film with sound) to town.
However, those films didn't compare to the ones being shown at the Empire, according to the Hatsatouris brothers who owned the theatre.
In 1929 an Empire Theatre advertisement stated "This Talkie Entertainment must not be confused with any cheap travelling shows", to notify residents the theatre had the latest in equipment.
The brothers were credited with bringing the first talkie films permanently to Port Macquarie.
In 1937 the Hatsatouris brothers built the Ritz Theatre in Port Macquarie.
"After its gala opening on December 22, 1937 it was hailed as the most up to date country theatre in the state and described ...as equal to any country theatre in England," a 1979 Port Macquarie News article said.
It took about five months to complete the build, for a cost of six thousand pounds.
All the material came from Sydney by boat and then it was loaded onto horse-drawn trays.
In 1984 George (junior) redesigned the Ritz Theatre to revamp its post war art deco design. It had a twin cinema and shopping arcade.
In 2013 the complex was upgraded to five cinemas.
George said it was lovely to see the cinema "packed out" over the latest holiday break.
"It's still going well," he said.
The Hatsatouris family are current owners of the Ritz Theatre in Port Macquarie. It is the only cinema the family still owns on the Mid North Coast.
Information and photos courtesy of the Greek Australian (February, 2003), Port Macquarie News (September 26, 1979), Port Macquarie Museum and George Hatsatouris.
