Potential buyers have shown a high level of interest in Port Macquarie Marina with an expression of interest campaign underway.
The Park Street marina hit the market about a fortnight before Christmas. MMJ Real Estate is the selling agent on behalf of the Sydney-based owner.
MMJ Real Estate sales director Richard Garland said Port Macquarie Marina was offered for sale as a buoyant business.
"It [the marina] has a diversified cash flow, it has been well and truly looked after and a lot of capital has been spent on improvements," he said.
The marina had a multi-million dollar refurbishment and expansion from 2016 to 2018. Other improvements followed including an electrical system upgrade.
The Park Street marina has 26 commercial tenants, 80 marina berths, 23 marina tender berths, nine swing moorings and 123 car parking spaces.
The marina's land and seabed are leased from the state government.
There is space to build 27 more berths with plans drawn up for regulatory submission approval, according to the expression of interest information memorandum.
The boating market has surged in popularity.
Mr Garland said many people had bought boats since the COVID pandemic started.
"The sale of both new and used boats escalated dramatically and that means people need a place to house their boats," he said.
The information memorandum also outlines the potential for further expansion with the possibility of a hotel development, subject to approval and Crown lease extension.
Mr Garland said there was a huge groundswell of interest in the sale opportunity.
Batemans Bay Marina on the South Coast, which has the same Sydney-based owner, is also up for sale through an expression of interest process.
Mr Garland said MMJ Real Estate had received more than 100 inquiries looking at either Batemans Bay or Port Macquarie, with a lot of people undertaking preliminary due diligence.
He attributed the high level of interest in Port Macquarie Marina to the location, the diversified cash flow and the fact that the facility is the only marina in Port Macquarie.
"There is an ant trail of boats that travel up and down the coast and they need to call into places for supplies," Mr Garland said.
"Port Macquarie is an easily accessible marina from the sea."
Expressions of interest close on Thursday, February 2.
