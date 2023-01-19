Deputy Premier Paul Toole says he has "raised community concerns" regarding the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall upgrade, but is yet to receive a response from Transport for NSW (TfNSW).
But Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams claims the Nationals Leader is yet to contact the Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office and TfNSW.
This follows his promise during the Save Our Breakwall Rally on December 10 that he'd be talking to TfNSW when "doors opened" on Monday, December 12.
When the Port News asked the Deputy Premier for an update during a local funding announcement on January 10 he replied: "we have raised the concerns with TfNSW."
"When you have a look at a petition that was signed by thousands of residents and a rally that had thousands of participants attending, I think it goes to show there is some real community concern," he said.
Mr Toole said he has asked TfNSW to look at other options regarding the breakwall to better understand what is needed in the upgrade and if it can be undertaken differently.
"We're still waiting for TfNSW's information in relation to that project, but I know it's a very important issue for the local community."
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said she makes "no apology for unequivocally supporting" the maintenance and upgrade of the breakwall.
"I have based my position on the facts as made available to me by the operational experts at TfNSW including the multi-beam hydro survey and point-cloud drone survey commissioned that necessitates the maintenance and repair," she said.
"All of this information is available to everyone in the community if they choose to go to the TfNSW website and do their own research."
Mrs Williams said she was "surprised" to hear Mr Toole had not been in contact with TfNSW.
"To say that I was more than a little surprised is an understatement when I was advised that the Deputy Premier, Mr Paul Toole has not been in contact with either Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office, the lead agency in charge of delivering the repairs to the southern breakwall, or TfNSW, despite telling the community he would at the rally when "doors open" on December 12," she said.
In an additional statement provided to the Port News from Mr Toole's office, he said it's clear the local community has "real concerns" about the upgrade plan.
"In the last week, I've met again with mayor Peta Pinson and members of the community to understand what they see as the best way forward and I'm working within Government to identify a preferred long-term solution for the people of Port Macquarie that responds to those concerns," he said.
According to the TfNSW e-Tender website, the upgrade project is currently still out to tender.
The closing date and time for submitting tenders for the upgrade is 2.30pm on February 1, 2023.
Once the tender is awarded, construction is planned to begin in May 2023 following the Ironman event.
"We will award the contract with this construction start date in mind," TfNSW said in a statement provided to the Port News.
TfNSW recently released the community's response to the planned upgrade with 525 submissions received.
The main issues raised were the proposed tree removal, the shared pathway and its widening, potential impacts on waves and surfing, artwork and memorial rocks, and potential impacts on fishing.
TfNSW changed some aspects of the breakwall upgrade proposal as a result of the community feedback.
The breakwall upgrade submissions report cites the project's benefits as increased life of the breakwall, improved maritime accessibility and vessel safety, improved community access, and improved pedestrian safety and accessibility.
