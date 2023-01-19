Port Macquarie News

Paul Toole says he's had no answer on breakwall upgrade; Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams says he never asked

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenders will close for the upgrade to the breakwall on February 1. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Deputy Premier Paul Toole says he has "raised community concerns" regarding the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall upgrade, but is yet to receive a response from Transport for NSW (TfNSW).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.