A new Wauchope community garden will be established at the 2nd Wauchope scout hall thanks to state government funding.
The Wauchope community garden is one of 530 projects across New South Wales to receive funding through the latest round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund grants program.
While a few plants are currently being grown in the area, Hastings Residents Association Inc (HRA) president Greg Franks said that the grant will allow the garden to operate at a larger scale.
"It's going to be a beautiful garden that will help the entire community and build this hall up into a community centre," he said.
"The grant will make it possible to get the garden off the ground properly."
Local gardeners approached the HRA last year for help when the land where the previous community garden was located was sold.
With support from the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, the Hastings Co-op and The Lost Plot community garden, the association applied for the state grant in September 2022 in an effort to bring a community garden back to Wauchope residents.
Mr Franks said that the garden is a wonderful example of how the community and all levels of government have worked together.
"When we can do [the community garden] on a larger scale, it will help particularly the poorer people in the community as well as being a great social opportunity to come together and socialise," he said.
The Lost Plot Port Macquarie community garden manager and president Graeme Evans said that it was important to have community gardens which can play an educational role as well.
"I think we've all learnt from COVID-19 that supermarkets can't be relied upon and when things get difficult it's really handy to go outside and harvest your own vegetables."
The Wauchope community garden will receive $225,215 from the state fund which will go towards purchasing facilities, tools and plants to help the garden grow.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said that this was a great achievement for the community and council.
"This is why having advocates in all different areas of communities is important because you become the voice for pockets of community that bring it up to...the attention of council and then further up to the state government," she said.
"The community gardens that I see throughout the Port Macquarie Hastings region are so important.
Recently we've had one in Lake Cathie and I just see the value that it gives the community."
The Port Macquarie-Hastings region has benefitted from the Stronger Country Communities Fund in the past with the Macquarie Hotel Cricket Club one of the successful applicants in 2021.
Now in it's fifth round, the grants program will see $160 million in funding for community projects across regional NSW with other projects including upgrades to Crescent Head's Lloyd Park.
Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW National Party Paul Toole said the program is about locals choosing local projects that the community wants to see happening.
"If we have a look at Wauchope, there's been over around $700,000 already to date that has actually been invested in the community through this program," he said.
"We want to keep programs like this running because this is the fifth year of this program which has been very successful across the state in our regional and rural communities."
