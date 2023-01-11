Port Macquarie News

Wauchope Community Gardens to flourish with Stronger Country Communities Fund

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:41pm, first published January 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Hastings Residents Association Inc president Greg Franks, Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson at the Wauchope Community Garden which a recipient of the Stronger Country Communities Fund grants program. Picture by Emily Walker

A new Wauchope community garden will be established at the 2nd Wauchope scout hall thanks to state government funding.

