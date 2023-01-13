Country music star Angus Gill is excited for what 2023 will bring.
The Wauchope resident is attending the Tamworth Country Music Festival, which is on from Friday, January 13 until Sunday, January 22. Mr Gill is nominated for five Golden Guitar awards at the festival.
The 24-year-old describes himself as an "old soul" who grew up quickly after performing from a young age.
He's been honing his craft since he was seven-years-old and started recording at the age of 14.
"I didn't have so much of a childhood because I was growing up in an adult world," he said.
Mr Gill's hard work, dedication and love for music paid off after he won his first Golden Guitar at the 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The 2023 Tamworth Music Festival will mark Angus' 18th attendance to the famous country music event.
It's an event which is very close to his heart.
"It's the camaraderie, catching up with your Tamworth family and festival followers," he said.
Mr Gill has grown used to the 40 degree temperatures, which usually coincide with the festival.
"You try to cram all the events and multiple showers into a day," he said.
Mr Gill has never considered a different career path, despite all the challenges which arose for the arts industry during the COVID pandemic.
"There's never been another option and there never will be," he said.
Mr Gill saw the lockdown periods as an opportunity to write songs and work with other musicians.
"I was able to shift my focus to the albums I was producing for other artists and songs I was writing for other artists," he said.
Mr Gill's festival performance is on Monday, January 16 at the Tamworth Services Club from 3pm.
He will get up on stage with fellow musician Pixie Jenkins, one of the most recognisable names in Australian country music.
In 2022 Mr Gill had six number one singles on Australian Country Radio. He also recorded a new Angus Gill & Seasons of Change album and released a Christmas EP.
