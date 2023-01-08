Eighteen months was all it took for Port Macquarie teenager Chloe Day to become an Australian Martial Arts karate champion.
The 15-year-old continued a whirlwind start to her career when she was crowned as the best in her division in the traditional kata, sumo and traditional forms categories on December 10-11.
There is no doubt a background in gymnastics proved pivotal at the national titles.
"I did not think I was going to win. I was going in there thinking 'I'm not going to win anything'," she said.
"Competitions in gymnastics are quite strict and nerve-wracking so it got me used to competitions as a whole."
And then there was some training with her brother that also played an integral role.
"He was doing it first so I copied him and then started [karate] myself in May last year," Chloe said.
"It's pretty good to now be a national champion... I really like it."
As well as her three first-places, the Hastings Secondary College student also registered impressive results in advanced black belt (third) and sparring freestyle and sparring points divisions (fourth).
While Chloe hasn't been a competitive gymnast for a couple of years, she took confidence from some of her other results and performances.
"I was a gymnast so I did have the prior strength which meant I didn't have to build up strength because I already had it," she said.
"I always get really nervous when I compete so to be a national champion is pretty cool."
The teenager's success at the national titles will also provide her with an opportunity to pursue a career in the sport, although a decision on an international trip is yet to be made.
"I'm serious about [karate]," she said.
"I'm thinking about internationals next year because I've made it into the Australian squad so we could go to Japan or New Zealand, but we're still deciding."
