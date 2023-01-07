Despite travelling in the second half of the field for most of the race, Thieve produced an outstanding performance to claim victory in the Schweppes Benchmark 58 Handicap at Port Macquarie on January 6.
Aaron Bullock was content to settle the son of Kempinsky well behind the fast early pace established by Dunoon and Kyanite before finishing with a powerful burst down the crown of the track to claim victory in the distance event.
The win had the large holiday crowd on their feet with excitement as the Rod Northam trained gelding snatched the prize from Kikikapow who looked the winner down the home running.
It also defied the pattern of racing on the day with most winners being on the pace reflected by the improving track conditions which resulted in an early upgrade by stewards to the good range.
Nobody would begrudge the win of Cavente in the opening event with the John Sprague trained filly rewarded for consistency following encouraging recent placings in the district.
Ray Spokes drove the daughter of Mikki Isle to the early lead and was able to withstand the challenge of Let'sgetridiculous together with the late effort of Cool Fizz to reward punters who claimed the short odds.
It was the same story for Edge of Reward in the following race with Nathan Doyle conceding his gelding had always found one better before coasting clear over the concluding stages to score an emphatic victory by three lengths over Street Candi and Count De Monnaie.
Koby Jennings was the rider who broke the prolific run of seconds established by Edge of Reward and continued his success when scoring on One Way Street in the John Oxley Motors Handicap.
The flashy chestnut gelding from the Kristen Buchanan stable bounced back to his best when settling on the speed and kicking clear down the home running for victory by just under two lengths.
The Carlton Dry Handicap was the feature race on the program and punters were left lamenting following the dominant win by Claptone who saluted at double-figure odds.
The son of Outreach was suited by the strong early speed established by Doolie and was able to return to his best form for the Julie Lynch stable when accounting for Blue Guitar and Elarski.
Aaron Bullock settled the Kris Lees trained favourite perfectly in the middle of the field but Elarski was disadvantaged by the prevailing track conditions and was beaten around three lengths in running third.
The prominent hoop was then responsible for a peach of a ride on Better Judgement in the final event but had to be content for second prize as Ben Looker stormed down the outside to claim victory on the Paul Perry trained mare, Mon Amore.
The win by Claptone in the main event on the program continued the enormous success enjoyed by Mikayla Weir in recent times and completed a riding double on the program after the prominent hoop drove My One to the lead before kicking clear to score on the Glen Milligan trained mare.
Weir works hard at her craft and is prepared to travel to many race meetings around the state and her efforts are reaping rewards with the riding double taking current season statistics to 42 wins.
Thief By Night attracted plenty of confidence in the Stowe Australia Handicap and the Sam Kavanagh trained gelding left little to chance when breaking his maiden status in accounting for Taking the Mikki and Devilry by just over a length.
Limited reserved seating remains available in the Ivan Livermore Stand for the $65,000 GemLife Rainbow Beach Queen of the North race meeting on January 20 as this is one of the blue-ribbon events on the club's calendar.
Further race meeting details are available on the club's social media accounts or by contacting the club on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au
