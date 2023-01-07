While the start of the 39th Golden Lure fishing tournament has been postponed for a day due to challenging weather conditions, locals still turned out for the spectator-favourite sail past on Saturday, January 7, morning.
Over 50 spectators gathered at Lady Nelson Wharf to see the fishing boats taking part in the week-long tournament set off for the sail past.
January 7 was supposed to mark the start of the competition, but due to wet weather and difficult surf conditions, the competition is now planned to get underway on Sunday, January 8.
Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club life member Janeck Kaczorowski said it was good to see people turn out to watch the sail past.
"Despite the poor weather, everyone was in good spirits and it was great to see people come down and have a look," he said.
"All the participants that did get involved in the sail past enjoyed it. It's a bit of fun to get out on the water regardless of not being able to get out to sea today."
Mr Kaczorowski said everyone's "fingers are crossed" the competition can get underway on Sunday.
"We're hoping to start on Sunday, but we'll review the weather again at 5pm on Saturday. The weather is looking better later in the week, it's just causing a bit of havoc at the moment," he said.
There are 180 competitors and 44 boats taking part in the tournament.
The fishing action takes place in waters from South West Rocks to Laurieton. Each boat is required to start and finish in Port Macquarie.
The Golden Lure features a prize pool of more than $80,000, with the tournament's tag rates sitting at about 95 per cent.
"Everyone is pretty excited for the tournament and looking forward to getting into it," Mr Kaczorowski said.
