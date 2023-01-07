Port Macquarie News

The 39th Golden Lure fishing tournament spectator-favourite sail past reels in a crowd

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
January 7 2023 - 12:00pm
While the start of the 39th Golden Lure fishing tournament has been postponed for a day due to challenging weather conditions, locals still turned out for the spectator-favourite sail past on Saturday, January 7, morning.

