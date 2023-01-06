Aaron Bullock steals the show at Port races on New Year's Day

A sparkling display of riding by Aaron Bullock highlighted racing action and had the large crowd celebrating at the first race meeting for the year at Port Macquarie on Sunday, January 1.
The prominent hoop commenced the day perfectly when steering Sukhbir to the lead in the home straight before the Kris Lees trained gelding was able to withstand the finishing effort of Lady Goodfellow to score a narrow victory.
Bullock then positioned Hunter Bred just off the pace in the following event before the Damien Smith trained gelding motored down the outside section of the home straight to account for the early pacemaker, My Naughty Boy, to score by a length margin.
The riding treble was completed when First Secret finished over the top of Voigner and Cluny Road to score a dominant victory and landed some confident wagers in the process.
The Damien Lane trained mare has been a model of consistency with recent placings at Tamworth, Coonamble and Dubbo and nobody would begrudge her breaking of maiden status in comprehensive fashion.
Success on the day propelled him to a clear second on the state jockey premiership behind James McDonald and the opportunity presents to establish a break as the leader travels north to compete at the summer carnival in Queensland.
The day could have been even more successful for Bullock as he hit the front on Zapluck near the post in the final race but was unable to survive the finishing effort of Boho Chick who claimed the prize by an extremely narrow margin.
There were emotional trackside scenes as Boho Chick's number was semaphored the winner as it represented a milestone victory to Nikki Hodgson in her new training career.
Hodgson comes from a family background revolving around thoroughbreds and has branched out following around six years gaining valuable experience from the Snowden training establishment.
The daughter of Myboycharlie was a recent arrival to the stable and was able to capitalise on a debut placing at Dubbo before Grant Buckley lifted her over the line for a decisive win over Zapluck.
Michael Hodgson has been an integral part of north coast racing having worked in the weighing room at various tracks after a promising riding career was curtailed due to injury and there was no prouder man trackside as the family success continued with Boho Chick.
The Harelec Solar Power Specialist New Year's Day Cup provided victory to Our Cousin Al when the son of Redente zoomed along the rails to account for Moon Over Alice and Barney Rabble.
The Stephen Farley trained gelding travelled in the centre of the field for the majority of the event before Matt Bennett used the cut away section of the home straight to bound clear and claim the feature race.
Moon Over Alice is a new arrival from South Australia to the John Sprague stable and was responsible for a solid performance while Dulcima pulled up in a distressed state at the tail of the field.
The other highlight on the day was the front running ride by Madeline Owen when dictating terms in the lead aboard Dunoon before the Dale Wagstaff trained gelding was able to withstand the late challenge of The Enzo to score a decisive victory.
The club would like to acknowledge the continued race day support provided by Harelec Port Macquarie and it is was also great to host the team from Barbers on Murray with all patrons encouraged to look up their premises at Shop 1 /3 Murray Street.
Bookings are active for the $65,000 Queen of the North race meeting on Friday, January 20 which is one of the blue-ribbon events on the club's calendar.
