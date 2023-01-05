Port Macquarie News

Elarski set to call the shots at Port Macquarie races on Friday

By Rod Fuller
January 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Former Victorian Elarski has a strong chance at the Carlton Dry Handicap at Port Macquarie on Friday, January 6. Picture supplied

The successful riding of Aaron Bullock and the dominance of the Kris Lees training establishment is set to continue when Elarski contests the Carlton Dry Handicap at Port Macquarie on Friday, January 6.

