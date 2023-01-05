Elarski set to call the shots at Port Macquarie races on Friday

The successful riding of Aaron Bullock and the dominance of the Kris Lees training establishment is set to continue when Elarski contests the Carlton Dry Handicap at Port Macquarie on Friday, January 6.
The prominent hoop hit the lead over James McDonald in the NSW Jockey's Premiership after a riding double at Muswellbrook on Tuesday and domination of the New Year's program at the local circuit and these figures are set for improvement with a strong book of rides on the program.
With Elarski's recent transfer from Ciaron Maher and David Eustace to the Kris Lees stable, the daughter of Hallowed Crown accounted for Crossfire at Taree in fine style before a luckless performance when fourth at Scone last month.
Elarski was cluttered for room at vital parts of the home straight in her recent performance and clear galloping room together with the strength of Bullock should be enough to provide continued satisfaction for the Australian Bloodstock connections.
The main danger centres around the chances of Mister Larrabee with the Paul Shailer trained gelding resuming from a spell with an even effort in Highway company at Randwick behind Super Extreme three weeks ago.
The stable obviously has high hopes for the son of Smart Missile and the recent metropolitan effort when beaten under six lengths brings the bay gelding into serious calculations with the added riding appointment of Ashley Morgan provides further confidence for supporters.
Morgan heads to the track with a recent treble at Taree and last year's premier state jockey is racing up the ladder after returning from an overseas riding commitment.
Wokenwithakiss has ability and is always a chance in this company with the daughter of Ad Valorem benefiting from a recent performance behind Auzstar in preparation for the assignment.
Cavente has been a model of consistency for connections and the John Sprague trained filly deserves to break her maiden status in the opening event on the program.
The daughter of Mikki Isle has placed in her previous four appearances and the performance when third behind Jumping Power Two over the Coffs Harbour short course should provide an ideal preparation for the event.
There is a similar case for Edge of Reward in the following event with the Nathan Doyle trained gelding finishing second at his recent four appearances around the provincial circuit.
With a race to suit and the significant riding engagement of Koby Jennings, the son of Reward for Effort should provide the testing material for rivals with Magic Prophet assessed as a serious threat following his narrow placing at Scone.
No Respect looks to be a safe wager in the Schweppes Handicap following recent victories at Grafton and Tuncurry with the Neil Godbolt trained gelding running his normally honest race when third at Coffs Harbour last week behind Rahaan.
The winner was able to dictate terms in the lead and the performance by the son of Lonhro to make good ground over the concluding stages of the event was full of merit with the astute local mentor looking to have found the key to No Respect.
The club would like to acknowledge the race day support provided by Carlton and United Breweries, De Bortoli Wines, John Oxley Motors, Schweppes, Prime 7, Tabcorp, Stowe Australia and Fastplast Building Supplies.
Limited reserved seating remains available in the Ivan Livermore Stand for the $65,000 Queen of the North race meeting on Friday 20 th January 2023 as this is one of the blue-ribbon events on the club's calendar.
Further race meeting details are available on the club's social media accounts or by contacting the club on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
