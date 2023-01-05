Port Macquarie's Sanity store will close along with the remainder of the company's bricks and mortar shops across Australia.
Sanity will shut its 50 physical stores by the end of April 2023, in line with the lease expiry of each store.
That includes its shops in Port Macquarie, Taree, Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Tamworth and Grafton.
The Port Macquarie store is at Settlement City Shopping Centre.
The stores sell CDs, DVDs and other merchandise including board games.
Sanity's online business will continue to operate.
Sanity owner Ray Itaoui said with their customers shifting to digital for their visual and music content consumption, and with diminishing physical content available to sell to customers, it has made it impossible to continue with the physical stores.
"Our priority right now is to ensure each of our team members knows exactly what this means for their career and employment future," Mr Itaoui said.
"Our team is also working hard to ensure every customer receives all orders they have placed with us, including all pre-orders, which will be dispatched through our online business if the store is closed by the time their order arrives."
Mr Itaoui acknowledged the Sanity team, past and present, and thanked them for their hard work, dedication and commitment.
