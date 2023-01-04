Port Macquarie News
Opinion

Reasons why I haven't made New Year's resolutions

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist Liz Langdale (top left) spoke to beachgoers at Shelly Beach on January 2 to find out if anyone had made 2023 resolutions.

I never make New Year's resolutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.