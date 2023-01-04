Reasons why I haven't made New Year's resolutions

I never make New Year's resolutions.
I don't like setting myself up for failure, by putting pressure on myself to achieve unrealistic goals.
Instead, I like to take each day as it comes.
In 2023 I am aiming to do more things which make me happy. Can you call that a resolution?
I believe perhaps rather than making goals for the New Year, majority of us are striving to achieve a feeling or a sentiment.
That is for ourselves, for others and on a worldwide scale.
Speaking to beachgoers at Shelly Beach on January 2, a lot of people are of the same opinion.
Port Macquarie resident Rick Thomson-Jones created a sculpture for people to stop and take photos with for the holiday season.
The sign displays the words "love is all you need".
Another beachgoer, Joan Rafferty said the sign highlights the values of peace and tolerance for all people and that's what she'd like to see more of in 2023.
Joan and her husband John have daughters living overseas and were horrified to see the Russian war on Ukraine which broke out in 2022.
Port Macquarie resident Zygy Barratt said her intention for 2023 is simply to 'think happy and be happy'.
Meanwhile Romi Scriven said she doesn't make resolutions because she believes every day is a new day.
"You can start again," she said.
I think those are great words to echo what I want to achieve in 2023.
I am fortunate enough to be able to walk down to Shelly Beach from my house and have a dip there in the mornings.
The simple task of sharing a swim and a positive word exchange with others always sets me up with a great mindset.
So here's to more of making time and space for ourselves, and appreciating what we have to create a kinder and happier world.
Wishing you all the best for a happy and healthy 2023.
