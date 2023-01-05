What's biting: black marlin cause chaos in shallow water

Offshore fishos have had a cracker couple of weeks.
The Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club has reported over seventy fish tagged and released consisting of black marlin, blue marlin, yellowfin and hammerhead sharks.
This year marks the 39th anniversary of the Garmin Golden Lure Tournament, with a fantastic schedule ahead from Friday, January 6.
The tournament is based from the Port Macquarie Marina, where the public always welcome to observe the weigh station each afternoon.
The good news continues on the game fishing front with warm water and plenty of action now on offer from South West Rocks all the way to Crowdy Head.
Black marlin have arrived in close, along with the odd mahi mahi, while some solid blue marlin are out wider together with a few yellowfin tuna.
Over the last couple of days Grassy Head has started to produce spanish and spotted mackerel for those fishos who have braved the swell. A good push of current and it won't be long until we start to see the mackerel further south.
In the rivers, action has been consistent over the past week with just about every available piece of foreshore occupied by both local and visitor fishos.
Star attractions have again been the summer staples of flathead, bream and whiting, with some great results caught on the top of hightide using bait.
On the mulloway front, a few school sized fish have been taken from further up the rivers.
However with a full moon on Saturday, January 7 don't be surprised if a decent fish or two show up around the breakwalls.
For crabbing fishos, mud crabs in the Hastings River have been quiet, with more success in the Macleay River.
Off the rocks, tailor numbers are reasonable with the odd solid fish taken early in the morning. Luderick are a good proposition with Point Perpendicular and Diamond Head both producing a few reasonable bags, whilst a few good bream have been taken during the darker hours.
There has been the odd report of drummer, with Queens Head and Crescent Head both worth a try.
Stay safe around this larger swell and wear a lifejacket.
I want to introduce you to this week's fishing photo, a family that are soon to be Port Macquarie locals.
A keen fishing family with their boat 'Rare Breed', keep an eye on these guys during the Golden Lure, my bet is that they will be one of the champion boats.
Dad Steve Lamond is the President of the New South Wales Game Fishing Association, son Phil Lamond is a skilled skipper who has supported his litter sister Amanda in scoring some great game fishing records and finally, the rock of the family, beautiful Jenny Lamond.
Jenny adventured out to sea with the family this week to share a special moment of catching her first marlin. Well done Jenny!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.