Suspected missing swimmer investigation called off after member of the public comes forward

Update
Police have called off the investigation for a suspected missing swimmer at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie.
The owner of the towel left on the beach on Tuesday, January 3 has been found.
Mid North Coast Police thank the members of the public who assisted in the matter.
Earlier
Police are continuing their investigation after a swimmer was suspected of going missing at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie.
A search was launched by emergency services on Tuesday, January 3 after a man entered the water in front of Tacking Point Surf Lifesaving Club at about 6.10am but wasn't seen exiting.
The person's towel was never collected.
On Wednesday, January 4 a NSW Police spokesperson said no person had been reported as missing in the area.
On Tuesday, January 3 a man was seen leaving the area about 6.20am. However, police have been unable to confirm if this is the same person.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
