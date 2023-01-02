Fireworks impress as well-behaved crowds ring in 2023

The return of New Year's Eve fireworks in Port Macquarie has been hailed as a success.
Crowds gathered at the Hastings River foreshore as fireworks lit up the sky at 9pm and again at midnight.
The long-standing New Year's Eve fireworks tradition returned to Port Macquarie after Business Port Macquarie made the decision to step in and organise a celebration.
Sponsors also came on board. The midnight fireworks were sponsored by Hello Sailor and the 9pm family fireworks were sponsored by Eire Constructions.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council provided a grant under the Council Community Grants Program.
Business Port Macquarie president Alex Glen-Holmes said onlookers loved the fireworks.
She said the community spirit was "just unbelievable".
"The masses have spoken loud and clear," Mrs Glen-Holmes said.
She said people had missed the Port Macquarie New Year's Eve fireworks and they were thankful to see the tradition return.
The Camden Haven 9pm fireworks display, thanks to the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce and Laurieton United Services Club, was also popular.
Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce president Rod Bucton said the fireworks display was a huge success with onlookers lining the foreshore at North Haven and Laurieton.
He said the fireworks display was sensational for locals and tourists.
Meanwhile, New Year's Eve crowds were well-behaved across the district.
The numbers built-up ahead of the fireworks displays and dispersed after the fireworks finished, according to police.
Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Stewart Campbell said no major incidents were seen across the district. Police made 18 arrests for a variety of matters.
