Crowd praised for good behaviour at New Year's Day Cup

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:00pm
The club's CEO Nardi Beresford said about 1500 people attended the event to socialise and watch the action unfold across six races. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie Race Club

Port Macquarie Race Club has praised the behaviour of the crowd who turned out in support of the New Year's Day Cup.

