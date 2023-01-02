Crowd praised for good behaviour at New Year's Day Cup

Port Macquarie Race Club has praised the behaviour of the crowd who turned out in support of the New Year's Day Cup.
The club's CEO Nardi Beresford said about 1500 people attended the event to socialise and watch the action unfold across six races.
Attendees were made up of families and holidaymakers keen to celebrate the start of 2023.
"The crowd was extremely well behaved," Nardi said.
"Everything seemed to run smoothly.
"It was a fantastic atmosphere."
Nardi said the track was in pristine condition, helped by a little bit of moisture after rain fell in the morning.
The feature race was the Harelec Solar Power Specialist New Year's Day Cup and was won by horse Our Cousin Al.
The horse was trained by Wyong's Stephen Farley and ridden by jockey Matthew Bennett.
There were no local Port Macquarie-Hastings teams which took out a race win on New Year's Day.
However, Nardi said that demonstrated the track 'played fair' for all.
"You're not getting the advantage of it being a local track," she said.
