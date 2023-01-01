Port Macquarie News

Harrington Cup race meeting preview

By Greg Prichard
Updated January 2 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer. Picture by Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer is very happy with Echoes Of My Mind heading towards Tuesday's Taree meeting, but he fears there's another horse in the race that - if it runs to its potential - will simply be too hard to beat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.