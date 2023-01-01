Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer is very happy with Echoes Of My Mind heading towards Tuesday's Taree meeting, but he fears there's another horse in the race that - if it runs to its potential - will simply be too hard to beat.
Echoes Of My Mind is in the Professionals Harrington Class 1 And Maiden Plate over 2000 metres - but so is the imported horse Handsome, trained by Kris Lees at Newcastle.
Handsome had a win and two seconds in a six-race English career, which included finishing runner-up to Chalk Stream - now trained by Chris Waller for King Charles III - at Leicester.
Handsome has had just the two starts in Australia and put in an eye-catcher at its most recent outing when second over 1600m at Wyong on December 8. The increase in distance will suit the five-year-old gelding a lot.
Shailer said the increase in distance for Echoes Of My Mind will also suit his horse, but that the difficulty of the task of trying to beat Handsome was obvious.
"Kris's horse will clearly be very hard to beat," he said. "European horse with very good form around him going to a maiden and class 1 at Taree.
"If Kris's horse turns up in his best form he'll annihilate that field, but I expect my horse to run second or third to him, for sure."
*Gates open 11am. Entry $10. Buses available from Harrington and Old Bar - check Manning Valley Race Club site on Facebook. Full TAB, bookmaker and bistro facilities. Patrons encouraged to dress casually for a beach-themed day.
