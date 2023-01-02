Police seek public assistance after pursuit on New Year's Day

Police are appealing to the public for information after they terminated a pursuit of an unregistered vehicle in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Police attempted to stop an unregistered black Audi sedan in Port Macquarie at 12.40am on Sunday, January 1.
The car sped away from police and a pursuit was initiated. The unregistered vehicle travelled along Lake Road, John Oxley Drive and the Oxley Highway.
The vehicle continued towards Burrawan Forest Drive and its manner of driving caused police to terminate the pursuit. The car was last seen travelling towards Wauchope.
Mid North Coast Police District Inspector Stewart Campbell said the Audi reached speeds of about 150km/hr, at times, in a 100 kilometre zone.
Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Port Macquarie Police.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.