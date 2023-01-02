Port Macquarie News

Police seek public assistance after pursuit on New Year's Day 2023

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
January 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Police are appealing to the public for information after they terminated a pursuit of an unregistered vehicle in the early hours of New Year's Day.

