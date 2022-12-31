What else can you do but laugh at our 'very sad' Christmas tree. (December).You might think this should be at Number 1 but the story about our Christmas Tree "fail" went way beyond the Port News. Commentators globally relished the chance to take a shot at our poor Norfolk Pine. Far from being a disaster, the tree's lacklustre decorations filled our social feeds with memes that provided a much-needed laugh. The tree even attracted visitors in the short-time before council decided to burst its baubles. Will it make our list in 2023?