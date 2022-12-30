2022 marked the 30th anniversary of the Mid North Coast wildlife rescue that showed the world the power of collective endeavour.
It involved hundreds of people who even now share an almost spiritual connection to the coastal village of Seal Rocks, south of Forster.
It was there that 49 migrating false killer whales became stranded on the night of July 13-14, 1992, sparking a three-day rescue operation that was at times tragic, but ultimately successful.
The whales were found on Lighthouse Beach south of Sugarloaf Point at 6.30am, July 14. Several died soon after the beaching, leaving 44 to be transported - one-by-one - to the calmer waters of nearby Boat Beach, where most would recover.
For two more nights and days, volunteers poured into the tiny fishing village to keep vigil in freezing conditions. They either carried bucketloads of seawater up and down the beach, held the whales afloat in a holding bay or clothed and fed the growing ranks of helpers.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) led the operation and drew on lessons learnt during a similar stranding in Crowdy Head in 1985. They were supported by ORRCA and experts from Taronga Zoo and Seaworld - including leading marine rescuer, Trevor Long.
I was working as a television reporter in Port Macquarie when I got the call to head to Seal Rocks. The news stories and documentary (see below) that followed led to a swathe of awards including a Logie, which later disappeared while on loan to the Prime Television office in Taree.
The Logie might be lost but the rescue remains one of the most remarkable stories I have covered.
For Jenny Sheehan of Crescent Head and Mark Worthington of Port Macquarie, memories of the rescue are similarly deep and enduring.
Jenny recalls how it felt to hear the mothers calling out to their calves while Mark remembers holding on to a bull's dorsal fin as he steered it out to sea.
Being one of Australia's champion womens longboarders (the Sumatran surf break "Jenny's Right" is named after her), meant Jenny Sheehan had a wetsuit at the ready.
She jumped at the chance to travel from Port Macquarie to help save the whales.
Once there, she carried containers of seawater to cover those recuperating on the beach and she spoke soothingly to those she cradled in the water, while rubbing their underbellies to keep them calm.
It was a deeply emotional experience.
"I held back tears as a mother's crying song for her calf carried across the bay," Jenny recalls.
"At that moment, with half my body in their world, I realised we were just the same."
She says it was a "privilege" to be a part of the rescue.
"We weren't humans helping wild animals, we were animals displaying innate emotion. It was our best human quality on display.
"I always revert to that rescue whenever I need a dose of optimism for human behaviour."
Mark Worthington heard about the rescue from scuba diving buddies in Forster.
He soon found himself on a boat during the staggered release stage, trying to lead the bulls out to open water. But they kept returning to shore.
So, the rescuers tried a new approach.
Using a holding pen on loan from Seaworld, they took four or five bulls a kilometre out to sea and released them in the hope they'd signal the others to follow.
"There were probably eight or 10 of us that were in the cage with the largest bulls. Because they were in a weakened state, we had to try and keep their blow holes above water," he explains.
"I believe this technique hadn't been tried before. So it was a first for everybody."
But these bulls also turned back. Likely in response to the distress calls of those stilll onshore.
"The guys on the boat were shouting 'don't let him head back to shore', but what do you do with a four or five metre long whale?"
Mark was holding on to a bull's dorsal fin when it turned suddenly towards open water.
"I was furiously kicking away with my friends trying to propel him. I just figured I'd hang on to the whale as long as possible... just to make sure it didn't turn back.
"I remember getting to the point where I had to take deep, deep breaths when the whale started to get momentum and started to dive deeper. I was... basically riding this guy out to ensure he didn't come back. But as he got deeper and deeper, he seemed to be gathering strength, and I just had to release and come to the surface."
That's when Mark realised how far he was from the boat. He was also right in the path of the next group of whales.
Meanwhile, those on the boat were trying to stop the holding pen drifting towards rocks.
"They were basically trying to pull the cage with the remaining divers away from this reef. So I was sort of just sitting out in the water. And it was at this point that they (those onshore) decided to release the remaining whales.
"I just saw this whitewater. They started heading out towards me and actually got closer, [then] swam around me. Somebody on the boat realised I was still in the water and picked me up.
"It was quite a moment to be involved in. It was obviously successful. Whoever came up with this idea [of the cage] deserves a pat on the back because it worked. And the rest is history."
A plaque on a rock overlooking Boat Beach now serves as a reminder of those remarkable three days.
Erected by the Great Lakes Tourist Board, it reads:
This plaque remembers the outstanding efforts of hundreds of volunteers who participated here at Seal Rocks in the most successful rescue ever carried out.
49 false killer whales beached themselves at Lighthouse Beach (south of the lighthouse) on July 14th 1992. They were transported overland here to Boat Beach and by July 16th, 36 were released.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.