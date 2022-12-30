Mid North Coast Police have released a photo of a man they would like to locate in relation to outstanding arrest warrants.
Ashley Whatmough, aged 42, is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for traffic and domestic violence offences.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have conducted extensive inquiries into his whereabouts; however, he has not been located.
Police are now appealing for assistance from the community to help with their search for the man.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of a thin build, brown and greying hair in a short-top mullet, and with blue eyes. He also has tattoos on both his arms.
The man is known to frequent the Macksville and Nambucca Heads area and may be travelling to Sunshine Coast, Queensland.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who sights Ashley is urged not to approach him and to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.