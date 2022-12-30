Port Macquarie News

North Coast trainer Tony Ball's horse Dulcima poised to claim Port Macquarie's New Years Day Cup

By Rod Fuller
December 30 2022 - 5:00pm
North Coast trainer Tony Ball has strong chances in Port Macquarie's News Years Day Cup in the shape of Dulcima, Are We Good and Luminoso. Picture supplied

Tony Ball Racing is set to provide the festive season cheer with a three-pronged attack in the Harelec Solar Power Specialist New Years Day Cup at Port Macquarie on Sunday, January 1.

