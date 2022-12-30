Tony Ball Racing is set to provide the festive season cheer with a three-pronged attack in the Harelec Solar Power Specialist New Years Day Cup at Port Macquarie on Sunday, January 1.
The popular North Coast trainer has strong chances in the shape of Dulcima, Are We Good and Luminoso with all three having realistic chances in the club's holiday feature.
Dulcima was responsible for a strong victory over Midas Star at Taree on Melbourne Cup Day and the flashy chestnut mare was luckless when narrowly defeated by Star Impact in a blanket finish at Tuncurry a fortnight ago.
Are We Good has been a model of consistency in the district and is coming off a solid recent placing behind Evocator while Luminoso does possess a realistic chance after resuming from a spell at the Beaumont track.
The effort behind Boss when soundly beaten should be considered on its merits and the son of Nicconi does have a good career record when second up from a break.
Keen form students rate Dulcima as the best chance in the race but believe the chances of Tony Ball raising the prestigious New Year trophy as quite high.
Ball has commenced the new season with great confidence and the astute mentor has already posted nine wins and eighteen placings from his useful stable of gallopers.
Miss Arizona looks to be the hardest opposition with the daughter of Starspangledbanner far from disgraced when beaten under three lengths by Auzstar in a recent performance, and it will be interesting to see whether Mark Stewart elects to start in the cup or travels further down the coast two days later.
Collided is poised to break through in the opening event following respectable runs on the northern rivers tracks over the past month and it is significant that prominent Coffs Harbour trainer, Sally Taylor, has engaged the services of Matt Bennet for the ride.
Bennett is one of the areas best jockeys and is enjoying a purple patch in recent times highlighted by five victories in December alone.
It might be wise to observe the market regarding the chances of Gold Merchant in the event with the son of Merchant Navy on debut after transferring to the Paul Shailer stable and a recent barrier trial performance behind Mista Razzledazzle indicates a forward showing is expected.
The safest wager on the program looks to centre around Denarvi in the final race with the Phillip Atkins trained mare coasting to victory over Not Taking It two starts prior to a gallant Kempsey placing a month ago.
The club would like to acknowledge the continued race day support provided by Harelec Port Macquarie and it is also great to welcome back the team from Barbers on Murray with all patrons encouraged to look up their premises at Shop 1 /3 Murray Street.
With a large crowd anticipated, all refreshment, dining and wagering areas will be in full operation and the summer carnival continues at the Port circuit with a program scheduled for Friday, January 6.
Limited reserved seating remains available in the Ivan Livermore Stand for this day and bookings are available for the $65,000 Queen of the North race meeting on Friday, January 20, as this is one of the blue-ribbon events on the club's calendar.
Further race meeting details are available on the club's social media accounts or by contacting the club on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au
President, Greg Delaforce, and the Committee of Port Macquarie Race Club would like to wish everyone the very best for a safe, happy, and successful New Year, and it is onward and upward for a far better 2023 than we have endured over the previous two years.
Race 1 - 2.17pm, BARBERS ON MURRAY MAIDEN HCP (1512 M)
1 Collided, 4 Sukhbir, 2 Gold Merchant
Race 2 - 2.52pm, HARELEC SOLAR REMOTE AREA POWER CL 1 HCP (1512 M)
2 Chowdah, 1 Hunter Bred, 4 Maslina
Race 3 - 3.32pm, HARELEC SOLAR OFF-GRID SPECIALIST BM 50 HCP (1512 M)
7 Miss Teak, 8 Sippin Season, 3 Kitty Purring
Race 4 - 4.12pm, FAST EDDIE THE BARBER MAIDEN PLATE (1100 M)
11 I'm Madeline, 3 Voigner, 7 Not Taking It
Race 5 - 4.52pm, HARELEC SOLAR POWER SPECIALIST NEW YEARS DAY CUP (1200 M)
9 Dulcima, 4 Miss Arizona, 2 Barney Rabble
Race 6 - 5.32pm, BOB HARRISON MEMORIAL BM 50 HCP (1100 M)
9 Denarvi, 7 Zapluck, 1 Back to Front
