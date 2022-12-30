Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie will feature new Rapid Response Vessel to prevent future shark attacks

By Mardi Borg
December 31 2022 - 9:00am
Pot Macquarie has been confirmed as one of the locations for the launch of the new Rapid Response Vessels, designed to protect swimmers from shark attacks this summer. Picture by Mardi Borg

Port Macquarie beaches will soon be a lot safer after it was announced that the town is one of the locations to be receiving a new Rapid Response Vessel, designed to protect swimmers from shark attacks this summer.

