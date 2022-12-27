Four Newman Senior Technical College students will be chipping away at their construction goals next year after being selected for the Sovereign Hills Display Village Student Development Scholarship.
Students Breea Kesby, Declan Trounce, Cooper Williams, and Joshua Howle were announced as the successful recipients at the Newman College's Final Assembly and Awards presentation by representative Jessica Good from the Sovereign Hills group of builders.
The Sovereign Hills Display Village Group of builders offered four $500 vouchers to be utilised at Petrie's Mitre 10, Port Macquarie.
The scholarship is open to open to Newman Senior Technical College students studying Construction, Electrotechnology, Plumbing, Bricklaying, Furniture Making or Manufacturing and Engineering.
It aims to assist students who have a goal of working in the residential construction industry kick-start their careers with the purchase of tools, safety equipment or project materials.
Breea Kesby, who is studying Certificate II Construction Pathways and SOA towards Certificate III Plumbing at Newman, will be using her voucher to purchase drills, pipe wrench, tube cutters, plastics pipe cutters and a hammer.
"I am really grateful for the voucher at Petries Mitre 10," she said. "It will be so much better being able to bring my own tools and not have to borrow someone's gear on-site at my work placement."
VET Curriculum Newman Senior Technical College leader, Tom Moriarty, said there are a number of tools or safety equipment the scholarship recipients can now invest in to help them in the building industry
"Any financial assistance towards this is welcomed and hopes to inspire a young person to pursue this field of work," he said.
Forecast to construct more than 600 homes across the Mid North Coast generating an estimated $240 million in local new home construction activity annually, the Sovereign Hills Display Village builders are well aware of the need to develop a pathway for young people to take up the construction trades to keep the industry turning.
"The importance of the training undertaken at Newman Technical College cannot be underestimated especially in a region such as ours where quality tradespeople across all sectors are constantly in high demand," a display village representative said.
"Taking on a trade will not only benefit you with lifelong skills but also provide the opportunity to eventually be successful in your own business.
"I know I am speaking on behalf of all the builders in the Sovereign Hills Display Village when I wish not just our scholarship recipients but all students the very best in their chosen trade."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.