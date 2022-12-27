Port Macquarie News

Four up-and-coming tradies receive a helping hand with student development scholarships

By Newsroom
December 27 2022 - 5:00pm
Newman Senior Technical College students Breea Kesby, Declan Trounce, Cooper Williams, and Joshua Howle have been selected for the Sovereign Hills Display Village Student Development Scholarship. Picture supplied

Four Newman Senior Technical College students will be chipping away at their construction goals next year after being selected for the Sovereign Hills Display Village Student Development Scholarship.

