Gallery: Big Red Bus rolls into Port Macquarie to deliver a Christmas breakfast

By Newsroom
December 27 2022 - 12:00pm
It was a beautiful Christmas morning when the Big Red Bus rolled into Port Macquarie to deliver another year of deliciously made pancakes, hot and cold drinks, cereal and fruit to the community.

