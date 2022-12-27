It was a beautiful Christmas morning when the Big Red Bus rolled into Port Macquarie to deliver another year of deliciously made pancakes, hot and cold drinks, cereal and fruit to the community.
The volunteers arrived at the grounds of the Port Macquarie Adventist Church at 5am on Sunday, December 25, to commence the set up and food preparation.
The volunteer ranks swelled in numbers over the next few hours, many of whom have supported the Big Red Bus Christmas breakfast for years
People were invited to come along and enjoy the free breakfast from 8am until 11am.
The organisers and volunteers said the breakfast was a great success with community guests, Dahlsford Grove Lifestyle Village residents and first timers joining the volunteers to appreciate the hospitality offered by the Big Red Bus.
Beautiful moments were shared during the breakfast, including when an enterprising young man decided to stand at the turn in on Ocean Drive with a placard to promote the event. His creativity was rewarded when five more people joined the breakfast.
The organisers and volunteers also thanked the "generosity and goodwill" of a woman who arrived with beautifully wrapped presents for the children and lucky door gift vouchers.
"To see the connections and interactions taking place across the many tables was heart warming as this is what Christmas is all about, especially for those on their own," a spokesperson said.
"We wish everyone Gods Peace, Health and Best Wishes for the New Year."
