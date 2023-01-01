Port Macquarie News

Low-cost airline Bonza committed to Port Macquarie flights but launch date unclear

Lisa Tisdell
January 2 2023 - 4:00am
Bonza has taken delivery of aircraft in preparation for its launch after regulatory approval comes through. Picture supplied by Bonza

Just when low-cost carrier Bonza will start Port Macquarie flights remains uncertain as the airline awaits regulatory approval to take to the skies.

