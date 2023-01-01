Just when low-cost carrier Bonza will start Port Macquarie flights remains uncertain as the airline awaits regulatory approval to take to the skies.
Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said the team was excited to start flights from Port Macquarie to the Sunshine Coast (two flights a week) and Melbourne (two flights a week) when the time was right.
"We fully respect the regulatory process and continue to work with CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) on it," she said.
"They do incredibly important work regulating aviation in Australia and we respect the process we're working through with them."
Ms Povey said Bonza would continue to update travellers.
Port Macquarie was named on Bonza's inaugural route map in February 2022 with future customers to fly on new 737-8 MAX aircraft.
The low-cost airline had hoped to launch in mid-2022, subject to regulatory approval. The process to obtain an air operator's certificate from CASA is continuing.
Qantas, Rex, FlyPelican and Eastern Air Services already offer flights to and from Port Macquarie Airport. Bonza is set to deliver two new direct flight routes from Port Macquarie.
Meanwhile, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has opened another car parking area to the north of the airport terminal to accommodate extra demand during the peak period.
It comes as the council plans for a full expansion of the car park. The concept design is complete and the council is finalising the detailed design and tender process.
Other airport improvements have included a $21 million runway upgrade, a $10 million terminal expansion and $7 million parallel taxiway project.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
