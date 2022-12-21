Port Macquarie News

Software issue to blame for Telstra mobile network problems in Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 10:00am
The Telstra tower in Church Street, Port Macquarie, was primarily impacted. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Telstra says software changes have resulted in a significant performance improvement after recent issues with its mobile network.

