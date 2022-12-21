Telstra says software changes have resulted in a significant performance improvement after recent issues with its mobile network.
Telstra regional general manager for NSW Mike Marom said over recent days, issues with the Telstra mobile network in Port Macquarie resulted in some calls dropping out and people having problems connecting to the internet on a mobile device.
Customers took to social media to share their frustrations which ranged from phone calls cutting out to failed text messages and inability to electronically transfer money.
Louana Karena posted on social media that she had to go outside to use her phone.
Amy Smith, on social media, said messages failed to send, while Shirley McGowan wrote that she couldn't use any bank from her phone on Saturday.
Technicians investigated the Telstra mobile network problem in Port Macquarie and found a software issue, primarily impacting 4G services at local base stations, as the cause. There was no impact to 5G services.
Mr Marom said Telstra made changes to the software on Wednesday, December 21 which resulted in a significant improvement in performance.
Telstra confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the network was working properly.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to local residents," he said.
"We will monitor coverage over coming days to make sure our network is working well over the holiday period."
Mr Marom said landlines and NBN internet services were not impacted and people on mobile devices using 5G or wifi calling would also have not been impacted.
Telstra says the problem was not related to the 5G rollout.
Telecommunications providers have been repurposing some of their 3G and 4G bands to enhance their 5G networks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.