Integrity, pride, discipline and the ability to all work together to achieve the same goal.
These are just four characteristics Port Macquarie Sharks have rarely managed to consistently deliver over the last decade.
President Mick Gilmour and incoming first grade coach Matt Hogan, however, know what they're faced with and they are intent on making changes for the better.
It's been a rocky period for the Sharks in recent times with an all-too-familiar turnover of committee members from year to year which unsurprisingly made for inconsistent performances on the field.
"We're coming from a few troubles so we need to do all the basics right and we need to get some community support back. We need to get our integrity back for what we do," Gilmour said.
"We need to honour our sponsors and supporters and make them proud of what we're doing rather than continually digging ourselves out of trouble."
Gilmour spent nearly 30 years in the police force where his professional life was based around integrity which he hopes he can tap into from 2023 onwards.
The Sharks may have found some stability in their committee with a crew of more than 30 signed up to help their off-field woes become a fading memory.
"Everyone has the same values so I'm hoping we see a massive change," Gilmour said.
"Our committee is made up of a lot of ex-players, business owners and community people who have come on board. It's now putting all the structures in place to make it a viable club moving forward."
A love of the club will help make Gilmour's job enjoyable as he has a 15-year involvement through various roles with the juniors.
He wants to set the club up to succeed, not fail.
"I love the place and we're making it so our kids and our kids' kids are there to look after it in 10-15 years time," he said.
Gilmour knows having stability off the field will help on-field results - just ask arch rivals Port City Breakers.
"They run a good club and have had the top few people there for quite a few years and we need to emulate that if we're going to maintain where we are," he said.
The Sharks have signed former South Sydney, NSW Residents and Country captain-coach Matt Hogan to take the reigns as first grade coach for 2023.
Hogan possesses an impressive CV which includes coaching Newcastle Knights' development squads in previous years.
He believes his coaching style will help the Sharks become a more consistent footy team which will enable them to climb the Group 3 rugby league ladder.
"I'm all about structure; my teams are disciplined," he said.
"I'm big on fitness and I love to stick to structure come game day. That's where a lot of games were lost by two and four points last year because the train went off the tracks a little bit.
"They went away from what they were trying to achieve."
Hogan said he had previously knocked back coaching jobs with all three Hastings clubs, but then it became an itch he wanted to scratch.
"All I want is the boys to buy-in to what I'm all about," he said.
"If they can buy-in and as long as we work hard together and we win, lose or draw together... I'm sure results will come our way."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.