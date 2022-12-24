Port Macquarie News

2022 Christmas message from Port Macquarie Ministers Association

By Father Dan Berris
December 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father Dan Berris reflects on the meaning of Christmas. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

My wife and I have just moved to Port Macquarie so I could lead St Thomas/Port Anglican Church.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.