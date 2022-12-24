My wife and I have just moved to Port Macquarie so I could lead St Thomas/Port Anglican Church.
It's been a whirlwind of settling in, learning new rhythms, meeting people, assessing, supporting, encouraging others, and getting to know the community of Port Macquarie.
As many will know, change can bring stress that makes it hard to enjoy the beauty around you and the people who care for us.
During Christmas, there are also stresses from work, financial pressures, transporting family, poor health of ourselves or loved ones.
At times, these things leave us feeling like the Christmas season just sucks. You might be thinking at this point, this fella is not very good at selling an inspiring and encouraging Christmas, but please bear with me.
Christmas is not meant to be about putting on happy faces to ignore our struggles. It's not meant to be about how much we spend on presents - it's about how we are present with others, and how we ask better questions about how God's presence is with us.
We celebrate Jesus in a manger, not because it's cute, but because it points to something truly unique of God's character. God knows and desires to share in our struggles by being present with us.
A God who humbles himself to be born within a poor community, amidst scandal, vulnerable to those who wield power, whose birth isn't proclaimed to kings but to shepherds, and in all this messiness, we hear God rejoices.
So, here's the good news, regardless of our context, God is present. I pray you may experience his love through someone who is present for you, and that you may be the presence for someone else, to let them know how special they are.
