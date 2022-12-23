You won't feel quite so bad about eating your weight in ham, Christmas pudding or trifle throughout the day if you do just one thing soon after you wake up on Christmas morning.
Up to 300 people are expected to pound the pavement along the break wall for the annual Christmas Day Port Macquarie parkrun on December 25.
For some, such as run director Trish Davis, the present from the family is simply to do the five-kilometre distance with her.
"The present from all my family and grandchildren is to come to parkrun with me... that's how much I love it," she said.
"Once you get up and you get involved in it, it gives you such a strong sense of wellbeing you hate to miss."
Davis is a parkrun stalwart having lined up on more than 300 occasions as either a participant or a volunteer.
"I've done 175 [as a runner] but I've volunteered on 144 occasions so I've been here well over 300 parkruns [and] I'm still going to be running parkrun when I'm 90... I love it," she said.
"Christmas Day parkrun is just a fabulous start to your day and it's for all ages and abilities."
Last year's Christmas Day parkrun fell on a Saturday so runners lost the chance to add to their parkrun tally throughout the year, but that won't be the case in 2022.
"It's a big deal and we do get a lot of people and particularly being this time of year we get a lot of visitors... it's fabulous," Davis said.
"This is global, parkrun. It's in 22 countries and we've had it for seven years and you get to know and love so many people from it."
Davis is just as excited about the five-kilometre distance as ever.
"You can walk, you can run, you can bring your dog on a leash and if you see the kids... they love it," she said.
"We see them from when they're in a stroller until they turn four and then they can get their own little barcode and they're so excited.
"It's fabulous."
The Christmas Day parkrun starts at 7am from the breakwall end of Town Beach.
